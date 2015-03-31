FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Worthington to acquire substantial gold producing assets to add to mining interests
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 31, 2015 / 2:45 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Worthington to acquire substantial gold producing assets to add to mining interests

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Worthington Group Plc

* Entered into negotiations to acquire substantial gold producing assets to add to its mining interests

* Company’s total interests will be split into five primary divisions

* Is current view of FCA that co is investment entity and should potentially apply for listing under rule 15 for premium list cos

* Has been negotiating to merge with an overseas listed company

* Assuming successful outcome to negotiations, merged co will be traded on three european exchanges as well as in united states

* Expects to be able to announce outcome of these negotiations before end of april

* Has also agreed, in principle, to acquire a substantial interest in a revolutionary new music business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.