BRIEF-Worthington to acquire substantial gold producing assets to add to mining interests

March 31 (Reuters) - Worthington Group Plc

* Entered into negotiations to acquire substantial gold producing assets to add to its mining interests

* Company’s total interests will be split into five primary divisions

* Is current view of FCA that co is investment entity and should potentially apply for listing under rule 15 for premium list cos

* Has been negotiating to merge with an overseas listed company

* Assuming successful outcome to negotiations, merged co will be traded on three european exchanges as well as in united states

* Expects to be able to announce outcome of these negotiations before end of april

* Has also agreed, in principle, to acquire a substantial interest in a revolutionary new music business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)