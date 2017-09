March 31 (Reuters) - Naturex SA :

* Reports full year 2014 revenue of 327.3 million euros ($351.23 million), up 2 pct year on year

* Full year net loss attributable to the group is 4.1 million euros versus profit of 16.8 million euros a year ago

* Paul Lippens is appointed chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9319 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)