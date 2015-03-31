FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Asia Resource Minerals details open offer, recapitalisation plan
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#New Issues News
March 31, 2015 / 5:10 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Asia Resource Minerals details open offer, recapitalisation plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Asia Resource Minerals Plc :

* Open offer and recapitalisation update

* ARMS is proposing to raise approximately £67.8 million by way of open offer

* Repay $118.75 million of old notes (using proceeds of a $95 million loan from arms to berau and cash held at Berau)

* Subscription price of 25 pence per open offer share

* Targeting completion of recapitalisation by end of June 2015

* ARMS board established internal working group chaired by CEO to evaluate best strategy for business

* Aims to submit report in time for its conclusions, and its recommendations as to their implementation, to be shared at AGM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.