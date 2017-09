April 1 (Reuters) - MCH Group AG :

* FY operating income 449.4 million Swiss francs ($463.78 million), 4.9 pct down

* FY group profit 32.8 million Swiss francs, 7.5 pct up

* FY EBITDA of 84.9 million Swiss francs, 6.1 pct up

* Will submit a proposal to the general meeting for the payment of a dividend of 5 pct (0.50 Swiss francs per share)