BRIEF-Ballast Nedam sells 75 pct Of its stake in PI Zaanstad
#Financials
April 1, 2015 / 5:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ballast Nedam sells 75 pct Of its stake in PI Zaanstad

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 1 (Reuters) - Ballast Nedam Nv :

* Has sold 75 pct of its investment in special purpose company (spc) of Zaanstad Penitentiary institution PPP project

* Will retain an interest of 25 pct of shares and will remain responsible for day to day project management of SPC

* Has its investment Zaanstad Penitentiary institution PPP project for amount of 11,5 million euros

* Sold 75 pct of its investment Zaanstad Penitentiary institution PPP project to a subsidiary of HICL infrastructure company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
