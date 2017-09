April 1 (Reuters) - Gigaset AG :

* FY 2014 EBITDA from continuing operations increased significantly to 17.5 million euros ($18.81 million) (11.0 million euros in 2013)

* Consolidated revenue from continuing operations in 2014: 326.1 million euros (minus 12.1 percent)

* Net loss was more than halved to 16.6 million euros in fiscal 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9306 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)