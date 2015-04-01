FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Standard Chartered's group exec director Viswanathan Shankar has resigned
#Financials
April 1, 2015

BRIEF-Standard Chartered's group exec director Viswanathan Shankar has resigned

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 1 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered Plc

* Viswanathan Shankar , group executive director, has resigned from group to pursue other interests

* Dr Michael Gorriz is appointed as chief information officer

* Jonathan Paul appointed group head, financial markets; Sumit Dayal as group head, corporate finance; Mark Dowie to become vice chair, clients and products

* Process for appointment of a new chief risk officer is progressing well Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
