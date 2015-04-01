BRIEF-Standard Chartered's group exec director Viswanathan Shankar has resigned

April 1 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered Plc

* Viswanathan Shankar , group executive director, has resigned from group to pursue other interests

* Dr Michael Gorriz is appointed as chief information officer

* Jonathan Paul appointed group head, financial markets; Sumit Dayal as group head, corporate finance; Mark Dowie to become vice chair, clients and products

* Process for appointment of a new chief risk officer is progressing well