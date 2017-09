BRIEF-LeadMedia FY net loss after goodwill narrows to 3.3 mln euros

March 31 (Reuters) - LeadMedia Group SA :

* Reports full year revenue of 28 million euros ($30.03 million) versus 23.9 million euros a year ago

* Full year consolidated EBITDA loss is 1.2 million euros versus positive EBITDA of 1.6 million euros a year ago

* Full year consolidated net loss after goodwill is 3.3 million euros versus loss of 6.9 million euros a year ago

* Says to be optimistic about company returning to balance in 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1xvVZHr

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9324 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)