BRIEF-ITE estimates first-half revenue of about 56 mln stg
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
April 1, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-ITE estimates first-half revenue of about 56 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 1 (Reuters) - Ite Group Plc :

* Performance for first six months of financial year is in line with management expectations

* Revenue for six month period to 31 March 2015 is estimated to be circa 56 mln stg (six months to 31 March 2014: 71 mln stg)

* More stable oil price and a less volatile ruble have helped to stabilise trading conditions in Russia over past two months

* Volume sales for Russia remain circa 20 pct behind this time last year

* Group’s like-for-like trading volumes (which excludes associates) are currently 16 pct behind this time last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
