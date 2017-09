April 1 (Reuters) - CapMan Oyj :

* CapMan Nordic Real Estate fund exceeds its initial target size at final closing

* Says CapMan’s latest value-add fund held its final closing at 273 million euros ($293.97 million), exceeding its initial target size, with a support from a number of institutional investors across Europe and US Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9287 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)