April 1 (Reuters) - Apranga APB :

* In March retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group amounted to 14.4 million euros ($15.48 million), up 8.2 pct versus year ago

* In Jan.-March retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group has made 42.1 million euros, up 9.4 pct versus year ago Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9305 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)