April 1 (Reuters) - Antofagasta Plc :

* Normal operations resumed following heavy rains

* Announce that all its mines in north of Chile have now resumed normal operations

* Some production has been lost since heavy rains started on 24 march, will work to minimise this during course of year

* Operations had been suspended, primarily for safety of employees and others who work at mines Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: