April 1 (Reuters) - First Capital SpA :

* Buys 6.3 percent capital share in EuKedos SpA for 1.18 million euros ($1.27 million)

* As a result, First Capital keeps 10.9 percent of share capital of EuKedos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9321 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)