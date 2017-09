April 1 (Reuters) - Sporever SA :

* Announces agreement in principal with Attractive Sport , which would acquire a 45 percent stake (994,572 shares) in Sporever

* Finalization is subject to conditions which, if exercised, will enable Attractive Sport to become the reference shareholder of Sporever

Source text: bit.ly/1IPYd5N Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)