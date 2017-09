April 1 (Reuters) - Isiklar Enerji :

* Decides to sell 100 percent of BND Elektrik Uretim at $28 million to Ozisik Insaat

* Last decision about sale will be given at company AGM

* Announces exit right of 0.32 lira per share

