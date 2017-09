April 1 (Reuters) - Is Finansal Kiralama :

* Increases capital to 530.3 million lira ($204.13 million) from 461.5 million lira through bonus issues

* To distribute 14.90773 percent bonus shares for series B and preferred series A shares

($1 = 2.5979 liras)