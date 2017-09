April 1 (Reuters) - Dogus Gyo :

* Terminates rental agreement with Dogus Spor Kompleksi Yatirim ve Isletme for Dogus Center Maslak

* Rents 4,290 sqm property in Dogus Center Maslak to Dogus Oto Pazarlama ve Ticaret for 5 years as of April 1

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)