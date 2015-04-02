FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fingerprint Cards says preliminary Q1 sales above 125 mln SEK
April 2, 2015 / 6:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Fingerprint Cards says preliminary Q1 sales above 125 mln SEK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 2 (Reuters) - Fingerprint Cards Ab

* Fingerprint cards revises revenues for q1 2015

* Fingerprint cards ab says according to preliminary estimates fingerprint cards’ (fpc) revenues for q1 2015 attributed to somewhat higher than 125 msek.

* This exceeds the guidance provided by the company in the year-end report 2014 that revenues for Q1 2015 would be in line with the 105 MSEK that the company reported for Q4 2014.

* Fingerprint cards ab says operating result for q1 is estimated to continue to be negative

* The complete interim report will as previously communicated be published on May 21. Link to press release: here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Olof Swahnberg)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
