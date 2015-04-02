FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Playtech acquires 91 pct in trading platform provider TradeFX
#Casinos & Gaming
April 2, 2015 / 6:31 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Playtech acquires 91 pct in trading platform provider TradeFX

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 2 (Reuters) - Playtech Plc :

* Agreed to acquire a 91.1 per cent fully-diluted stake in TradeFX limited (“TradeFX”), an online CFDS and binary options broker and trading platform provider

* Earn out payment of up to 250 million euros based on future performance

* Consideration payable comprises an initial cash payment of 208 million euros

* Consideration at multiple of up to 8x adjusted EBITDA

* Acquisition immediately significantly earnings enhancing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

