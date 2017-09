April 2 (Reuters) - Value Holdings AG :

* FY net profit 0.13 million euros ($140,751) versus 0.89 million euros year ago

* In FY 2014 has generated positive net interest income

* Sees FY 2015 significantly rising earnings compared to the previous year, if sales succeed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9236 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)