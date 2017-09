April 2 (Reuters) - Rangers International Football Club Plc

* Cessation of listing on aim and transition to a new exchange

* Expected that cessation of listing of company’s shares on AIM will become effective from 7 April

* Appointed JP Jenkins to provide a matched bargain dealing facility

* Believes company's future capital requirements can be met by shareholders who are not concerned about absence of aim listing