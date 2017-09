April 2 (Reuters) - Ozak GYO :

* Secures 70 million lira ($27.02 million) credit with 11.25 percent interest rate and 4 years maturity from Akbank

* Uses credit to pay 68.7 million lira credit received from Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi one year before maturity date Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.5905 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)