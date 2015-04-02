FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Booker 52-week like-for-like sales, excluding Makro, up 2.3 pct
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 2, 2015 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Booker 52-week like-for-like sales, excluding Makro, up 2.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 2 (Reuters) - Booker Group Plc :

* Total sales in 12 weeks, including Makro, rose by 1.0 pct on same period last year

* For 52 weeks to March 27, 2015, total sales (including makro) were 4.75 bln stg, up by 1.5 pct compared to last year

* Booker like-for-like total sales (excluding makro) were up by 2.3 pct for 52 weeks

* Underlying non tobacco volumes have been good and increased 4.5 pct in year

* Profits for 52 weeks to March 27, 2015 remain in line with expectations

* As expected, non tobacco sales in Makro were down 7.4 pct in 12 weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
