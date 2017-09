BRIEF-Bilendi FY net loss group share narrows to 2.78 mln euros

April 2 (Reuters) - Bilendi SA :

* Reports full year revenue of 12.7 million euros ($13.80 million) versus 14.0 million euros a year ago

* Full year EBITDA is 0.08 million euros versus 0.71 million euros a year ago

* Full year net loss group share is 2.78 million euros versus loss of 3.18 million euros a year ago

* Reaffirms its targets: growth in 2015 between 35 pct and 40 pct, of which 5-10 pct organic growth