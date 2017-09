April 2 (Reuters) - F Marc de Lacharriere Fimalac SA :

* Reports full year of 114.8 million euros ($124.8 million) versus 67.8 million euros a year ago

* Full year net result is 87 million euros, up by 10.1 percent versus a year ago

* Proposes full year ordinary dividend of 2 euros per share and an extraordinary dividend of 2 euros per sahre

