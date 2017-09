April 2 (Reuters) - DFS Furniture Plc

* UBS limited has given notice to exercise over-allotment option granted by Advent Diamond (Luxembourg) S.À R.L

* Over-Allotment option exercised by Advent Diamond is in respect of 5.6 million shares at offer price of 255 pence per share

* Including exercise of over-allotment option, total size of offer is 220,810,651 pounds (86,592,412 ordinary shares) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: