FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-WSE admits to trade Private Equity Managers shares
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 3, 2015 / 12:21 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-WSE admits to trade Private Equity Managers shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - Private Equity Managers SA IPO-PEMP.WA:

* On April 2 the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) admitted to trade company’s series A,B,C,D,E shares

* The company plans to list on WSE 19,228 series A shares, 96,136 series B shares, 972,123 series C shares, 1,393,967 series D shares and 853,600 series E shares

* On March 20 the National Depository for Securities (KDPW) registered 411,863 series D shares under the code PLPREQM00029 and on March 30 KDPW registered 2,923,191 series A, B, C, D and E shares under the code PLPREQM00011 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.