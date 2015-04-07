FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ablynx initiates second of two phase IIb RA studies
April 7, 2015 / 5:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ablynx initiates second of two phase IIb RA studies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - Ablynx NV

* Ablynx initiates the second of two phase IIb RA studies with its anti-IL-6R nanobody, partnered with Abbvie

* Announced that it has administered first dose in phase IIb study to evaluate efficacy and safety of its anti-IL-6r nanobody, ALX-0061

* Study is expected to enrol 228 subjects in United States, Europe and South America

* Expect top line results from two phase IIb studies in RA before end of 2016- CEO of Ablynx Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

