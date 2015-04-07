FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Sberbank Rossii Q1 net interest income to RAS of RUB 146.2 bln, down 29 % YR/YR
Sections
Featured
North Korea threatens to 'sink' Japan, reduce U.S. to 'ashes'
North Korea
North Korea threatens to 'sink' Japan, reduce U.S. to 'ashes'
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 7, 2015 / 7:22 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Sberbank Rossii Q1 net interest income to RAS of RUB 146.2 bln, down 29 % YR/YR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - Sberbank Rossii :

* Q1 2015 net interest income to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 146.2 billion roubles ($2.63 billion), down 29 pct versus year ago

* Q1 2015 net profit to RAS of 26.3 billion roubles versus 99.3 billion roubles year ago

* Q1 2015 net fee and commission income to RAS of 58.4 billion roubles versus 58.8 billion roubles year ago

* Overdue loans 2.4 pct as of April 1

* Capital adequacy N 1.1 ratio as of April 1 of 8.89 pct

* Q1 2015 total provision charges of 78.6 billion roubles versus 70.3 billion roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/1C9l1J1

Further company coverage: ($1 = 55.4850 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.