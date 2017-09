April 7 (Reuters) - UBM Realitaetenentwicklung AG :

* To distribute a dividend of 1.25 euros per share (previous year: 0.62 euros per share)

* Profit for FY 2014 amounted to 28.2 million euros ($30.83 million) versus 13.5 million euros year ago

* FY 2014 EBIT was 53.5 million euros versus 29.4 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9148 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)