BRIEF-PCI Biotech initiates preclinical research collaboration in siRNA therapeutics
April 7, 2015 / 6:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-PCI Biotech initiates preclinical research collaboration in siRNA therapeutics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - PCI Biotech Holding ASA :

* Says is initiating a pre-clinical research collaboration with RXi Pharmaceuticals, an American biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing innovative therapeutics, that address high-unmet medical needs primarily in the area of dermatology and ophthalmology

* Says the partnership is governed by a pre-clinical research collaboration agreement

* Initially, the purpose of the pre-clinical research collaboration is to utilize the companies’ complementary scientific platforms to explore potential synergies

* Both companies will retain exclusive ownership rights to existing registered intellectual property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

