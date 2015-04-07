BRIEF-PCI Biotech initiates preclinical research collaboration in siRNA therapeutics

April 7 (Reuters) - PCI Biotech Holding ASA :

* Says is initiating a pre-clinical research collaboration with RXi Pharmaceuticals, an American biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing innovative therapeutics, that address high-unmet medical needs primarily in the area of dermatology and ophthalmology

* Says the partnership is governed by a pre-clinical research collaboration agreement

* Initially, the purpose of the pre-clinical research collaboration is to utilize the companies’ complementary scientific platforms to explore potential synergies

* Both companies will retain exclusive ownership rights to existing registered intellectual property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)