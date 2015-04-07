BRIEF-Agrowill Group AB to pay remaining debt of EUR 2.96 mln to creditors

April 7 (Reuters) - Agrowill Group AB :

* Says fulfills its obligations of restructuring plan and provides final remaining payment to creditors - 85 pct of creditor’s amount

* As provided in company’s restructuring plan, the company will pay to creditors remaining debt of 2.96 million euros ($3.23 million) on April 7-10

* After final settlement with creditors, in accordance with law, the company will apply to court for completion of process of restructuring

* Says remaining payments to the creditors of its subsidiary agricultural companies (ten companies) - 85 pct of creditors claims, i.e. 1.56 million euros will be carried out as it is foreseen in the restructuring plans of each company - till December Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9157 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)