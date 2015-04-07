FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Agrowill Group AB to pay remaining debt of EUR 2.96 mln to creditors
Sections
Featured
North Korea threatens to 'sink' Japan, reduce U.S. to 'ashes'
North Korea
North Korea threatens to 'sink' Japan, reduce U.S. to 'ashes'
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 7, 2015 / 7:36 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Agrowill Group AB to pay remaining debt of EUR 2.96 mln to creditors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - Agrowill Group AB :

* Says fulfills its obligations of restructuring plan and provides final remaining payment to creditors - 85 pct of creditor’s amount

* As provided in company’s restructuring plan, the company will pay to creditors remaining debt of 2.96 million euros ($3.23 million) on April 7-10

* After final settlement with creditors, in accordance with law, the company will apply to court for completion of process of restructuring

* Says remaining payments to the creditors of its subsidiary agricultural companies (ten companies) - 85 pct of creditors claims, i.e. 1.56 million euros will be carried out as it is foreseen in the restructuring plans of each company - till December Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9157 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.