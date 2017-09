April 7 (Reuters) - Talex SA :

* Gets orders for delivery of IT services from Credit Agricole Bank Polska SA for total value of 4.9 million zlotys ($1.3 million) net, from Dec. 22, 2014 to April 7, 2015

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7400 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)