BRIEF-PA Resources main owner says no to new funding
#Bankruptcy News
April 7, 2015 / 4:01 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-PA Resources main owner says no to new funding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - PA Resources

* Gunvor Group has today informed the company that it will not participate with new funding, in the form of equity or new loans, in the ongoing refinancing process

* PA Resources says in addition Gunvor Group has also requested repayment of amounts outstanding under RBL facility (84 MUSD and accrued interest)

* PA Resources’ management and board of directors will revert with new information soon as possible Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
