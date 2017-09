BRIEF-Going Public Media FY group revenue stable at 4.10 mln euros

April 7 (Reuters) - Going Public Media AG :

* FY group revenue stable at 4.10 million euros ($4.46 million)

* FY group profit before tax 53,000 euros (previous year: 173,000 euros, -69 pct)

* FY parent revenue 2.62 million euros, 5.1 percent down

* FY parent net income fell from 138,000 euros year ago to 27,000 euros (-80 pct)

* FY parent EBITDA 150,000 euros, 48 pct down

* FY 2014 dividend of 0.10 euros per share (previous year: 0.15 euros per share)

