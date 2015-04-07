FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Arrow CEHM: offer for Data Modul currently below acceptance threshold
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Computer Hardware
April 7, 2015 / 10:01 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Arrow CEHM: offer for Data Modul currently below acceptance threshold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - Arrow Central Europe Holding Munich GmbH:

* Offer for Data Modul AG Produktion und Vertrieb von Elektronischen Systemen currently below the acceptance treshold; offer expires today

* Currently has shares committed by way of acceptances to voluntary tender offer and through agreements with shareholders of Data Modul AG amounting to 49.11 pct of its share capital

* Tender offer will not be completed if less than 50 pct of Data Modul AG’s shares are committed to Arrow CEHM at end of acceptance period on April 7 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.