BRIEF-Roche gives results of tender offer for Foundation Medicine
April 7, 2015 / 12:50 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Roche gives results of tender offer for Foundation Medicine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG

* Roche announced preliminary results of a tender offer for up to 15.6 million shares of common stock of Foundation Medicine, Inc. (FMI) at $50.00 per share in cash

* The Swiss drugmaker said a total of 17.48 million shares of FMI’s common stock were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn in the tender offer

* This represents approximately 62.8 percent of outstanding FMI shares, when added to those already owned by Roche, the Basel-based firm said in a statement. Source text for Eikon: [ID:here ] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich Slot)

