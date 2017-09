April 7 (Reuters) - Agfa Gevaert Nv

* Agfa HealthCare and Hitachi Medical Systems America enter a strategic sales and marketing alliance for U.S. market

* Hitachi adding co's musica-based radiography imaging systems to its current mri, ct and ultrasound product portfolio