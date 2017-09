April 7 (Reuters) - Hybrigenics SA :

* Raises total of 9 million euros ($10 million) in capital increase

* 6.5 million euros raised in a public offer

* 2.5 million euros raised in reserved capital increase

* Price per share fixed at 1.41 euros Source text: bit.ly/1E09DnG Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9215 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)