April 8 (Reuters) - BV Holding AG :

* Q1 profit 17.5 million Swiss francs ($18.14 million), driven by sale of stake in Lonstroff Holding AG

* At end of March 2015, cash and cash equivalents amounted to 24.9 million Swiss francs Source text - bit.ly/1CmeSZc Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9649 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)