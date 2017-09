April 8 (Reuters) - Eurogerm SA :

* FY revenue of 77.9 million euros ($84.4 million) versus 66.2 million euros year ago

* FY net income group share of 3.9 million euros versus 2.9 million euros year ago

* FY EBITDA 8.6 million euros versus 7.5 million euros year ago

* Proposes dividend of 0.30 euros per share

* In March acquired 100 percent of Processus Alimentos Industria e Comercio LTDA EPP in Brazil

Source text: bit.ly/1aIT2JH