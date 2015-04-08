FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Unibail-Rodamco launches transactions on ORNANES
April 8, 2015 / 6:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Unibail-Rodamco launches transactions on ORNANES

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 8 (Reuters) - Unibail-Rodamco SE :

* Issue (subject to certain conditions) of new ORNANE convertible bonds due Jan. 1, 2022

* New ORNANES for a nominal amount of approximately 500 million euros ($542 million)

* New ORNANES will not bear interest

* New ORNANES will be redeemed at 100 pct of par value on Jan. 1, 2022

* New ORNANES are offered today through a private placement, and will be followed by a public offer in France from April 9 to April 13

* Concurrently to new ORNANES placement, Unibail-Rodamco launches today repurchase of 2012 ORNANES

* Proposes a potential euro-denominated 10-year green bond due March 2025, and a euro-denominated 15-year bond due April 2030

* Cash tender offer targeting nine series of senior notes for a maximum nominal amount of 1.5 billion euros

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9228 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)

