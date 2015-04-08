FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Laboratorio Reig Jofre buys licenses of dermatological products in UK
#Healthcare
April 8, 2015 / 6:40 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Laboratorio Reig Jofre buys licenses of dermatological products in UK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 8 (Reuters) - Laboratorio Reig Jofre SA :

* Says completes acquisition from Dema UK Ltd of marketing licenses in the UK for four topical dermatological products (Synalar, Metosyn, Crystacide and Micanol)

* Says under the acquisition Reig Jofre establishes Reig Jofre UK

* Says acquisition of licenses for 5 million euros ($5.4 million)

* Says return on investment in the UK is included in the 2015-2019 business plan Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9224 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
