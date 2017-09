April 8 (Reuters) - Intermediate Capital Group Plc :

* Intermediate Capital Group Plc announces 2.5 billion euros fundraising to date for ICG Europe Fund VI

* This includes contribution from ICG’s balance sheet of 500 million euros along with 2 billion euros of third party subscriptions

* Further closes are anticipated in coming months