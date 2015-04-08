FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nedsense Enterprises raises 0.8 mln euros and plans launch of Rooomy platform
April 8, 2015 / 6:35 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Nedsense Enterprises raises 0.8 mln euros and plans launch of Rooomy platform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 8 (Reuters) - Nedsense Enterprises NV :

* Plans launch of Rooomy platform in April

* Large shareholders invest additional 800,000 euros ($866,800) in company

* Nantahala and Bertoia, two existing shareholders in company, have agreed to invest additional capital in company

* Investment will be structured as subordinate bond that pays no interest, is due in June 2020, and is convertible to equity at price of 0.16 euros

* Has accelerated repayment of its existing debt financing providers

* Reached agreement with Rijksdienst voor Ondernemend Nederland (RVO) on a repayment of 0.9 million euros on innovation credit granted by Dutch government

* Revenue, excluding nedgraphics, for full year 2014 equals 479,000 euros, a decrease of 343,000 euros versus 2013

* Preliminary 2014 operating result of approximately -2.7 million euros Source text: bit.ly/1IqYxdX Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9229 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

