BRIEF-Artnews announces changes in shareholding structure
April 8, 2015 / 9:36 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Artnews announces changes in shareholding structure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 8 (Reuters) - Artnews SA :

* Next Media Group Limited reduces its stake in the company to 0.01 percent from 9.16 percent via a sale of 2,259,900 shares

* Elgurov Estate Limited reduces stake in company to 0.14 percent from 8.81 percent via a sale of 2,140,100 shares

* Universal Investments Sub fundusz Redline Capital Find, FCP-FIS, managed by Redline Capital Management SA, increases stake in Artnews SA to 36.06 percent from 18.23 percent via a purchase of 4.4 mln shares Source text for Eikon: and and

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

