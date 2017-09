April 8 (Reuters) - Teliasonera

* Says investigation of Danish telecom merger continues

* Says remain confident that merger of Teliasonera’s and Telenor’s Danish operations will be approved during 2015.

* “We look forward to continuing our constructive dialogue with the European Commission during this new phase of the investigation” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)