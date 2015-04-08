FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-SMT plans to merge with iAlbatros
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Future of Money
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Advertising/Marketing
April 8, 2015 / 11:57 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-SMT plans to merge with iAlbatros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 8 (Reuters) - SMT SA :

* Plans to develop its unit, iAlbatros SA, and focus on providing technologies branded iAlbatros

* Plans to merge SMT SA with iAlbatros SA and change name to iAlbatros SA

* Plans to restructure its capital group through consolidation and sales of some units

* Plans to increase its stake in iAlbatros to 100 percent from 61.16 pct, by the end of Q3

* Sees revenue of iAlbatros growing from 111.3 million zlotys ($30.1 million) in 2015 to 695.1 million zlotys in 2019

* Sees net profit of iAlbatros growing from 1.8 million zlotys in 2015 to 28 million zlotys in 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7022 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.