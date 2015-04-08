BRIEF-SMT plans to merge with iAlbatros

April 8 (Reuters) - SMT SA :

* Plans to develop its unit, iAlbatros SA, and focus on providing technologies branded iAlbatros

* Plans to merge SMT SA with iAlbatros SA and change name to iAlbatros SA

* Plans to restructure its capital group through consolidation and sales of some units

* Plans to increase its stake in iAlbatros to 100 percent from 61.16 pct, by the end of Q3

* Sees revenue of iAlbatros growing from 111.3 million zlotys ($30.1 million) in 2015 to 695.1 million zlotys in 2019

* Sees net profit of iAlbatros growing from 1.8 million zlotys in 2015 to 28 million zlotys in 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7022 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)