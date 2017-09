April 8 (Reuters) - Turenne Investissement SCA :

* Reports full year net income of 5.92 million euros ($6.40 million) versus loss of 2.97 million euros a year ago

* Proposes full year dividend of 0.24 euro per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9243 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)