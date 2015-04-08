FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Software
April 8, 2015 / 12:05 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ixonos' co-operation negotiations concluded

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 8 (Reuters) - Ixonos Oyj :

* Says co-operation negotiations in Finland which commenced on March 24 have now been concluded

* Says maximum of 20 temporary lay-offs (with maximum duration of 90 working days) will be implemented

* Some of these temporary lay-offs will be part-time in nature

* In addition, a maximum of 4 permanent lay-offs will be implemented in roles where there are permanently diminished grounds for work continuation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
